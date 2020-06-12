Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday as five regions of the state move into the next phase of reopening. Cuomo urged caution Thursday as the state's economy gradually comes back to life: "This COVID has not gone away," he said.

The governor said states across the country are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases following nationwide reopenings, but that New York is one of the exceptions.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date: Friday, June 12, 2020

Friday, June 12, 2020 Time: TBA

TBA Location: New York

New York Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo will be speaking after protesters in New York City took to the streets for a 15th consecutive day following the death of George Floyd. Protesters on Thursday took over the West Side Highway, weaving through traffic after making their way around the West Village, CBS New York reported.