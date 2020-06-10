Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the protests over George Floyd's death. The governor is addressing reporters after protesters in New York City marched for a 13th consecutive day, CBS New York reports.

Demonstrators want specific and tangible changes to the NYPD, and police oversight from Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Cuomo.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Tuesday, the state Senate and Assembly voted to repeal 50-A, a decades-old law that kept officers' personnel records confidential. It is one of a dozen police reforms now being fast-tracked through the Legislature, including a chokehold ban. Also up for consideration: requiring officers to show their badge numbers, and banning officers from interfering with bystanders recording them, CBS New York reports.