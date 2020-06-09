Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the protests over George Floyd's death. The governor is addressing reporters a day after New York City, once the epicenter of the crisis, began phase one of reopening after an 80-day lockdown.

He warned Monday that other states, including California, Florida and Texas, have seen spikes after reopening. He said based on the numbers and if New Yorkers "stay smart," the state could continue reopening.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

TBA Location: New York

New York

"New Yorkers did what many experts told me wasn't possible in 100 days," Cuomo said Monday. "I don't think I've had a good night's sleep in 100 days knowing some of things they told me. New Yorkers bent the curve by being smart. We're celebrating, we're reopening, we're excited. Our mojo's back, our energy's back, stay smart."