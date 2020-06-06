Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus response and protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests in the wake of George Floyd's death. Cuomo said Friday that video of an elderly man being pushed to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, "disturbs your basic sense of decency and humanity."

The video shows the man bleeding from his head after hitting the pavement.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his daily press conference

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Two Buffalo officers have been suspended over the incident. Cuomo said he also supports firing the officers, but noted that it is dependent on union rules.

He added that the District Attorney is looking into criminal liability for the incident, and said he encourages the DA to take swift action so that the same frustration brought on by the initial inaction after Floyd's death in police custody is not repeated.

Cuomo also announced Friday that New York state health officials on Thursday reported the lowest daily number of deaths from the coronavirus — 42 — since the pandemic began. At the peak of the outbreak in the state, about eight weeks ago, more than 800 New Yorkers were dying of COVID-19 each day.