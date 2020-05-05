Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. He said Monday the number of hospitalizations, intubations and new cases of the coronavirus continues to decline in the state.

He said there were an additional 226 deaths reported on Sunday. "That's 226 wives or brothers or sisters or children that are now suffering the loss of a loved one," Cuomo said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York City

Cuomo again reiterated that New York must learn the lessons of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic even as it continues to fight it. Among those lessons: Acknowledge what you don't know.

"Acknowledge and actualize that the truth is that nobody knows what happens next and when it happens," Cuomo said. "So if you don't know, say you don't know.