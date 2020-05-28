Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to hold his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday, after urging the federal government to pass legislation to help state and local governments. He said Wednesday there can be no national recovery if they're not funded.

"The federal government has a role to play, and the federal government has to do its part as we work our way through this crisis," he said.

"Pass a piece of legislation that is honorable and decent and does the right thing for all Americans. Why is that so hard?" he said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo met with President Trump at the White House Wednesday to discuss infrastructure spending.

"It was about, how do we supercharge the reopening, especially in New York, which has been hardest hit," he said at his daily briefing.