Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, after parts of the state have started to reopen.

He said Friday that the two regions bordering New York City are expected to reopen soon. Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region could reopen next week if deaths continue to decline and their contact tracing programs are in full-swing.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Every region of New York has a tracing program in place, according to Cuomo. But Long Island and Mid-Hudson still need to increase their numbers of contact tracers before reopening.

Cuomo said the state is sharing its tracing program, led by Michael Bloomberg, with the National Governors Association so that other states can implement a similar approach.

"New York is ahead. We have more advanced curriculum and training and protocols, so we're going to work with the NGA and make that available to any state that wants to use it," he said.

