Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing on coronavirus response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

Cuomo announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York now tops 30,000 and said "we're still on the way up the mountain."

How to watch Cuomo's press conference today

The state projects a need for 140,000 hospital beds, but currently has 53,000. The governor said they expect to need 40,000 ICU beds, but only had about 3,000 as of Wednesday.