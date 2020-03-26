Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing on coronavirus response

/ CBS News

CBSN

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

Cuomo announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York now tops 30,000 and said "we're still on the way up the mountain."

How to watch Cuomo's press conference today

The state projects a need for 140,000 hospital beds, but currently has 53,000. The governor said they expect to need 40,000 ICU beds, but only had about 3,000 as of Wednesday.   

First published on March 26, 2020 / 11:13 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue