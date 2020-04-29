Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor on Tuesday announced that the number of people newly diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to decrease, and was under 1,000.

The state reported 900 new infections on Monday, according to the governor. But he said 335 people died from the virus Monday.

"That's 335 families," Cuomo said. "You see this number is basically reducing, but not at a tremendous rate. The only thing that's tremendous is the number of New Yorkers who've still passed away."

More than 17,500 people had died from the coronavirus in New York City alone as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The city has the fifth highest death toll in the world, behind four countries.

Original projections showed that at least 120,000 New Yorkers would contract the coronavirus without mitigation efforts, according to the governor. About 20,000 people have so far been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today:

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date : Wednesday, April 29

: Wednesday, April 29 Time : 11:30 a.m.

: 11:30 a.m. Location : Albany, N.Y.

: Albany, N.Y. Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo said the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines "changed reality," so that "100,000 fewer New Yorkers went into the hospital."