"An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning Live" FAQ

What is "An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning Live?"

"An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning Live" is a special presentation of your favorite Sunday morning show at the historic Town Hall theatre in New York City. On the evening of October 1, 2018, Jane Pauley and your favorite correspondents will host live segments with luminaries and celebrity guests. Join us for conversations and performances sure to delight!

Is it free?

This is a ticketed event because it will be a theatrical performance, a distinct and separate show from the weekly television broadcast. It will take place on stage at Town Hall. It is a very special event that will not be televised. Ticket prices range from $67-$242.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster by clicking here.

You can also purchase tickets over the phone at 1-800-982-2787.

Tickets will be available in person at the Town Hall box office three weeks prior to the performance date.

I'm having trouble ordering tickets online. Who can I contact to assist me?

You can contact Town Hall's box office: (212) 997-6661.

Do you recommend any restaurants in the vicinity?

Yes, we do! Please click here for Town Hall's neighborhood restaurants.

What's the closest public transportation?

BY SUBWAY:

1, 2, 3 - Times Square-42nd Street (7th Ave.-Broadway)

A, C, E - 42nd Street-Port Authority (8th Avenue)

B, D, M, F - 42nd Street-Brant Park (6th Avenue)

N, Q, R - Times Square-42nd Street (Broadway)

7 & S - Times Square-42nd Street (Broadway-7th Avenue)

BY BUS:

M42 runs the length of 42nd Street from East to West

M5 & M7 buses run North along 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas.

M5 & M20 buses run South along 7th AvenueWhere can I park if I drive in?

Parking is available at Myers Parking Garage located at 141 W. 43rd Street. Stop by the box office to receive a coupon for discount. You must present a same-day Town Hall performance ticket for discounted rates.

For more venue information visit thetownhall.org.