An American Tragedy

It is every parent's worst nightmare. When Lisa Daley dropped her kids off at her divorced husband's house for the weekend, she had no idea that she would never see one of her children again. That night, when Lisa's ex-husband Steve Hippeard returned from work, he found their two-year-old son Evan dead, covered with bruises. Police charged Steve's girlfriend, Lauren O'Dell, with beating Evan to death.

CBS.com, in conjunction with CBS News 48 Hours, takes a look at child abuse in America through the lens of one particularly gripping and tragic case.

Produced by Dan Millikow and David Kohn