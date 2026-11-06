Amy Acton says she has "no intention" of speaking to Ramaswamy after "terrible and despicable" campaign ad

Washington — Ohio's Democratic Gov.-elect Amy Acton said Friday that she has "no intention" of speaking to Vivek Ramaswamy, her Republican opponent in the governor's race, after he ran what she called a "terrible and despicable" ad featuring her estranged mother.

In her first TV interview on "CBS Mornings," Acton was asked whether she had spoken to Ramaswamy since she defeated him in Tuesday's election. Ramaswamy said during his concession speech that he called Acton and left her a message to congratulate her on her win.

"I have no intention of speaking to him," Acton said. "I do believe that leaders' words matter, and we need to hold folks accountable."

The Ohio governor's race garnered heightened national attention in the final days of the campaign when Ramaswamy ran an attack ad featuring Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, who called her daughter a "liar." But Acton had not seen Arthur since she was 12 years old.

Acton and her brother had been removed from their mother's care after their stepfather, Cledith Arthur was arrested and charged with raping Acton when she was between 10 and 12 years old. Acton's brother said that their birth mother remained married to him until his death in 2004.

Democrats and many Republicans denounced the ad, including Ohio's GOP Gov. Mike DeWine and Sen. Jon Husted. But President Trump defended the ad as "very powerful" and said he urged Ramaswamy not to take it down.

Acton said Ramaswamy running the ad "was a terrible and despicable thing to do, and I think he did it because they were struggling in their campaign."

She said it was "clear" that her birth mother "was not well."

"I would like to say I didn't expect this, but there was no low my opponent wouldn't sink to," Acton said. "These ads have been full of lies and hate and vitriol the entire campaign."

The governor-elect said she has heard from voters in Ohio throughout the campaign that they are eager for elected officials who "actually solve problems."

"They're tired of the hate and chaos and vitriol," she said. "You know, I'm a scrappy kid from Youngstown. I'm not afraid of a fight, but kindness isn't weakness, and that is a big message we saw. People are ready for public service, unity, and decency."

Acton also made data centers part of her campaign platform and came out in support of a conditional moratorium on the facilities. She said she wants to protect air and water, as well as bring "good-paying" union jobs to Ohio.

"We are open for business, but we're not for sale, and we're not to be exploited," she said.