Americans snap up AC units, fans as summer temperatures soar higher than ever

Americans are scrambling to buy AC units, fans, cooling mats and other products to help beat the heat, as temperatures soar to record highs across the country.

Amazon sales for air conditioners shot up 248% over the past 30 days, compared with the same period last year, with portable AC unit sales rising 208%, according to data analytics platform Jungle Scout. Sales for cooling gel patches and cooling pads for pets rose 226% and 365%, respectively.

Consumers are searching for ways to stay cool as a dangerous heat wave sweeps across the U.S. On Saturday, temperatures in the Southwest reached triple digits. The blistering temperatures have prompted officials to place more than a third of Americans under extreme heat advisories.

It's getting hotter every year

The heat wave comes as global temperatures continue to rise due to climate change, scientists say. In North America, the temperature has increased at an average rate of 0.49°F each year since 1981, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows.

The rising temperatures have prompted people to use their air conditioners and fans more often, which is straining the U.S. power grid. Use of air conditioning units is likely to grow as temperatures continue to climb. The U.S. air-conditioning market was estimated to be worth $188 billion in 2023, a number that could increase to about $252 billion by 2028, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.