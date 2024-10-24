American Airlines adds oat milk creamer to menu after PETA campaign

American Airlines will add oat milk creamer to its in-flight menu after animal welfare advocates successfully petitioned the carrier to introduce a vegan creamer option.

The airline will introduce the new alternative to its menus beginning in November, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a statement Tuesday.

PETA has called on airlines to offer vegan creamer options, which the group says benefits cow while also providing a healthier, more environmentally friendly choice for passengers. The group says that industrial milk production practices are cruel to cows and that many travelers are lactose intolerant.

Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines introduced oat milk options to their menus last year, with United Airlines and JetBlue adding oat milk creamer on board this year. American is the fifth major carrier to add vegan creamer to its menu.

PETA is also pressuring Southwest Airlines to help consumers ditch dairy, and has garnered nearly 44,000 signatures from people urging the carrier to offer vegan creamer on its flights. The carrier told CBS MoneyWatch it's exploring adding vegan cream to flights.

"It's important for us to know what our customers value most, and we continually track sentiment on our products and services to meet consumer preferences." a Southwest spokesperson said by email.