Amazon Prime Day deals: $45 Ring Video Doorbell and more smart home security systems on sale now

Ring

Amazon Prime Day, running now through June 22, is a great time to buy electronics, especially electronics manufactured by Amazon itself. So if you've been thinking about starting a DIY home security system with the Ring video doorbell, you're in luck -- the new-for-2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for just $45 this Prime Day, its lowest price ever.

Many other Ring camera and DIY home security devices are seeing price cuts, too, including the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, It's now just $140 through the end of Prime Day.

Consistently ranked one of the best video doorbell brand's on the market by Consumer Reports, Amazon Ring video doorbells are installed to the outside of your home in place of your current doorbell. They enable two-way communication between you and visitors to your home, and send live video to your phone of visitors as they approach.

Higher-end models have more advanced features that let you fine tune the areas of motion detection. And with an optional Ring Protect Plan subscription ($3 per month or $30 per year), Ring doorbells save video recordings for up to 60 days.

Some Ring models use existing doorbell wiring, while others allow for a battery-powered wireless connection. (Don't worry: Both types are on sale this Prime Day.) All require a high-speed home internet connection, either ethernet-wired or Wi-Fi.

Here are Amazon's featured deals on Ring video doorbells for Prime Day, though note you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of all the best deals. All deals listed below last through Tuesday, June 22, or while supplies last.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Amazon

This entry-level Ring video doorbell utilizes your existing doorbell wiring for power. It doesn't have all the advanced features of high-end models, but you do get the basics: 1080p live video, two-way talk, real-time notifications, night vision and Alexa compatibility. It won't work with your existing doorbell chime, but it will work with the Ring Chime, a $30 add-on chime box sold by Amazon.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired normally retails for $60. You can get it for $45 through Prime Day, a discount of 25%.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus



Ring

Take your home security to the next level with this 1080p HD security camera with motion-activated LED floodlights. It features a 105dB security siren, two-way talk and customizable motion zones. You can get the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $140 during Prime Day, $40 off the regular price.

Ring Video Doorbell Elite (certified refurbished)

Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Elite is a top-of-the-line video doorbell that works with Alexa and all of your Echo devices. You get all the same features of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired above, plus customizable motion zones. In addition, the Elite model draws power from an ethernet line, which provides a more stable and lag-free video experience. (Professional installation is recommended.)

The refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite, which is tested and certified to look and work like new, is just $130 for Prime Day. That's a huge $170 discount off the retail price of a new Elite model.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (certified refurbished)

Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a 1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo devices. The biggest difference between it and the Elite model is that it doesn't connect or draw power via ethernet wire. It requires a compatible 16 to 24 VAC transformer in order to run and is powered using the wiring of your current doorbell. It doesn't require professional installation, making it that much more cost efficient.

Now through June 22, the price of the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro is just $90. That's $50 off the cost of a brand new model.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 (certified refurbished)

Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is one of the brand's most popular models. It's one of the easiest to install thanks to its removable and rechargeable battery pack -- you don't need to use existing wiring (though it remains an option with this model). It also features removable faceplates so you can match it to your door aesthetic, and a lifetime theft protection guarantee.

The certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 is on sale for $80 this Prime Day, a $60 discount over the price of a new model.

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit



Ring

The second-generation Ring Alarm is an Alexa-enabled, DIY home security system that has everything you need to protect a small home: one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and one range extender. It is currently $100 off for Amazon Prime Day, through June 22.

Note: Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is available with Ring Protect Plus for $10 per month.