Amazon to hire 75,000 logistics workers

The hiring spree continues at Amazon. The globe's largest online retailer on Thursday said it's looking to hire 75,000 fulfillment and logistics workers for its North American operations.

Amazon hired roughly 500,000 people last year as it bulked up to meet increased demand from Americans stuck at home due to the pandemic. The company employs 1.3 million people around the world. Now, as the economy starts to recover, companies are having a tough time attracting workers.

Amazon said it would pay $100 to new recruits that come to work already vaccinated against COVID-19. The Seattle-based company's starting wage is more than $17 an hour, and it's offering signing bonuses of up to $1,000.

Hiring for the positions is underway, with most of the open roles in 14 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin, Amazon said.

Amazon continues to profit off Americans' pandemic shopping habits, posting a record first-quarter profit of $8.11 billion — more than tripling its first-quarter income back in 2020.

It reported $108.5 billion in sales for the quarter ending March 31, up 44% from the year-earlier period. It's the second quarter in a row that Amazon passed the $100 billion sales mark.