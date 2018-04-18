Amazon goes global and is teaming with Best Buy

SEATTLE – Amazon (AMZN) is aiming to expand its dominance globally by giving overseas customers access to more than 45 million items via its app.

The e-commerce powerhouse also announced Wednesday that it's teaming with rival Best Buy (BBY) on new Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The deal gives Best Buy exposure to Amazon's customers for the first time, while introducing more people to Amazon's burgeoning technology.

Amazon's "International Shopping" will be available through a mobile browser or app, and goods will be shipped globally from the U.S. Customers have five languages to choose from, and Amazon is accepting payment in 25 currencies.

The company's partnership with Best Buy brings the new Fire TV Edition smart TVs to consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Users will be able to use Alexa and Echo with the TVs.