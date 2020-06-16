"Disinfectant fog" used by Amazon in 60 Minutes report on coronavirus precautions wasn't approved by EPA

60 Minutes has learned that a cleaning method that Amazon demonstrated on our broadcast – a "disinfectant fog" that the company said would help control the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities – has never been approved or recommended by the EPA. Now, the company has informed 60 Minutes that it is no longer in use.

In our May 10, 2020, broadcast, Amazon's Dave Clark -- senior vice president of worldwide operations -- gave correspondent Lesley Stahl a tour of an Amazon fulfillment center in Kent, Washington.

Cameras filmed a man wearing a hazmat suit, spraying a chemical called NISUS DSV with a device known as a cold fogger. In an unaired portion of the tour, Clark told Stahl that the "disinfectant fog" was used throughout Amazon's network of facilities "to ensure that all surfaces, not just the ones that people regularly touch, get disinfected."

"And this goes on all day?" Stahl asked in the report. Replied Clark: "Some sites this happens once a week, and some sites this occurs throughout the day, every day."

A worker sprays the "disinfectant fog" during the 60 Minutes report. CBS News

However, the EPA has not recommended or approved the featured method because, according to the agency, it has "not validated the product's efficaciousness when applied by fogging." Fogging the product does not ensure that surfaces are disinfected, the agency told 60 Minutes.

It's important to note that NISUS DSV is a chemical that meets the EPA's criteria to fight the virus that causes COVID-19, but only if it is applied correctly, such as with a device called a "backpack sprayer" or with more traditional cleaning items like a mop and sponge.

When questioned about its use of cold foggers and told about the EPA's comments, Amazon informed 60 Minutes it no longer uses the fogging device in its facilities. The company did not specify why it made the change, but provided the following statement:

"Amazon has made over 150 process updates for the health and safety of our teams—from enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to disinfectant spraying. The disinfectant spraying process that is in place at over 500 locations uses backpack sprayers and meets all safety requirements."