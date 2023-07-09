2 dead, 5 hurt during Texas party shooting, police say

Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting at a party in Texas early Sunday, police said.

The victims were at an events center in Amarillo around 12:50 a.m. when a fight broke out and someone pulled a gun and started shooting, officials said.

One person died at the scene and six others were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. One of the victims died of his injuries at the hospital. The other victims are all expected to recover.

The Amarillo police department identified the deceased as a 32-year-old and a 28-year-old.

Police have not yet released any details about the suspected shooter. No arrests have been made.