Alligator attacks, kills woman canoeing with her husband on lake in central Florida

Lake Wales, Fla. — An alligator attacked and killed a woman on a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The woman was with her husband at the time of the deadly attack, CBS affiliate WKMG reported.

The attack occurred near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee, south of Orlando, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.

A woman was canoeing when she encountered an alligator and "went into the water," the FWC said. The woman was later recovered from the water and declared dead.

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and marine units assisted with the search. A sheriff's office radio transmission obtained by WKMG indicates that the victim's husband tried to fight off the alligator.

"Gator grabbed her out of the canoe," an officer can be heard saying. "He tried to fight the gator off. We're at the last place he saw her. He left the paddle here where he last saw her at."

Investigators didn't release any details about the attack or the alligator. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to the area.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, officials said. The FWC administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

The FWC says people there and everywhere should heed this advice: