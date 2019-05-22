Simple ways to avoid misery during allergy season

Allergy season has arrived and more than 22 million people in the U.S. live in areas with high pollen levels. But as CBS News' Dr. Tara Narula told "CBS This Morning," you don't have to be miserable. She shared some simple ways to help people outsmart and fight seasonal allergies.

Tips for minimizing allergy symptoms

Check the pollen count in your area via the National Allergy Bureau website. If the count is high, minimize how much time you spend outdoors.

Avoid being outside between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and evenings, which tend to be worse for allergy sufferers.



When getting dressed, think like a movie star going incognito: wear big sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats.

Stick to wearing natural fibers (like cotton) instead of synthetic ones.

When driving around, keep your windows closed and recycle the air inside your vehicle.

Don't wear cuffed pants or hair-styling products.

How to avoid bringing pollen into the home