Nickelodeon's "All That" is coming back and Kenan Thompson will be executive producer

"All That" was the kid version of "Saturday Night Live" that millennials grew up with – and it was literally "all that" back in the '90s. Now, Nickelodeon executives are bringing it back, the network announced Thursday on Twitter.

Kenan Thompson, who went from the minor leagues of Nickelodeon to the major leagues of NBC, will be the show's executive producer, Variety reported. The "Saturday Night Live" star got his start on the early '90s program with characters like "Superdude" and "Pierre Escargot."

Thompson has fond memories of "All That," Variety reported. "It means everything to me," he said. "It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity."

🚨 ALL THAT IS COMING BACK🚨https://t.co/ivPJyJpLl9 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) February 14, 2019

After five seasons of "All That," Thompson and his friend Kel Mitchel received their own spin-off show, "Kenan & Kel," as well as their own spin-off movie based on their "Good Burger" sketch from the show. Kenan then used his sketch comedy talents to become the longest-tenured cast member on SNL.

Thompson told Variety the idea of returning to the show as a producer was a "no brainer." While he won't be giving up is job at SNL, he said he expects to be involved with aspects such as the show's casting.

Variety reported that although the revival of "All That" will have a brand-new cast, several former cast members may make guest appearances. Among those who were in the original show were Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon.

Nickelodeon is no stranger to relying on nostalgia and bringing back old shows. The network recently announced it is reviving "Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader," with John Cena as the host. The network also has "Sponge Bob" spin-offs planned, Variety reported. And the classic animated franchise "Rugrats" will return to both the small screen and big screen with a TV and movie deal, Nickelodeon announced last year.