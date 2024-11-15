Ali Larter on finding unexpected chemistry with Billy Bob Thornton in "Landman"

Ali Larter says she and co-star Billy Bob Thornton may be complete opposites in real life but they found a common love for their characters in their new show "Landman."

Set in the world of West Texas oil rigs, the new Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan – who is also the person behind "Yellowstone" – drives into the lives of workers and the impact big oil has on their communities.

At the heart of the series beats the complicated relationship between Larter and Thorton's characters, divorced couple Angela and Tommy Norris.

"We are so different. Me and Billy in real life, are complete opposites," Larter told "CBS Mornings Plus." "But when we came together... we both loved the material, and we found the love in these two characters. Because as much as they're sparring all the time, they love each other for their flaws, and there's not a lot of judgment."

After auditioning and getting to know more about the character, Larter said she was hooked.

"When I went down there to screen test, it was like I had to play Angela because she's so provocative and so free and bold and feisty," she said. "But then what [Sheridan]does is he really shows you the vulnerable side and where you crumble."

Larter said the series feels real because it's based on the podcast "Boomtown" by Christian Wallace, who spent a year living on oil rigs and in man camps. This real-world experience is reflected in the show, with experts on set ensuring accuracy in every detail.

"To be able to get a real eye into this world is very special," said Larter.

"Landman" premieres Sunday, November 17, exclusively on Paramount+, which, like CBS, is part of Paramount Global.