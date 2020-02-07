Alexander Vindman, NSC official who testified in impeachment trial, removed from White House

Lieutentant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who testified in the House impeachment inquiry of President Trump, has been removed from the White House, according to a statement from his lawyer.

"Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President. He has spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress," said Vindman's attorney, David Pressman, in a statement. "There is no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful."

Vindman participated in the July 25 call between Mr. Trump and the Ukrainian president, during which the president asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival. Vindman flagged concerns about the call to the NSC counsel.

"The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy. He did what any member of our military is charged with doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country, even when doing so was fraught with danger and personal peril. And for that, the most powerful man in the world - buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit - has decided to exact revenge," Pressman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Paula Reid contributed reporting.