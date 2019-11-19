House kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe — live updates
What to know about Tuesday's impeachment hearings
- The second week of the House impeachment hearings gets underway at 9 a.m., when the first of two hearings gets underway.
- The first hearing will feature testimony from Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who heard the president's July 25 call with the Ukrainian president.
- Two other officials -- Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison -- will testify in the afternoon.
- Download the free CBS News app to stream live coverage of all the impeachment hearings.
Washington -- The House Intelligence Committee will hear testimony from four witnesses on Tuesday as the second week of public impeachment hearings gets underway.
The first two witnesses -- Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams -- will testify Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill. Williams is an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Vindman is an expert on Ukraine on the National Security Council who reported concerns about President Trump's July call with the leader of Ukraine.
In the afternoon, the committee will hear testimony from Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison. Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, was heavily involved in the campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into Mr. Trump's political rivals. Morrison told lawmakers in earlier closed-door testimony that he was concerned that details of the president's July call would become public, but didn't think "anything illegal was discussed" in the conversation.
The first round of hearings is set to get underway at 9 a.m. ET, with the afternoon session expected to begin around 3 p.m., depending on the timing of votes on the House floor.
Who is Alexander Vindman?
5:45 a.m.: Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman will be the first witness to testify who was on the line for Mr. Trump's July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, which prompted the initial whistleblower complaint. A Defense Department employee, he is currently the director for European affairs on the National Security Council (NSC).
He was so alarmed by the July 25 call that he reported his concerns to the top lawyer in the NSC, according to closed-door testimony he gave last month. He told lawmakers he "did not think it was proper" for the president to insist that Zelensky investigate Joe and Hunter Biden because "it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play, which would ... undermine U.S. national security." Joe Biden is one of the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Vindman also said the official summary of the call was missing portions of what Mr. Trump said about the Bidens.
Vindman also testified about a pivotal meeting he attended on July 10 with Ukrainian officials at the White House, in which Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, pressed them to investigate the Bidens "in order to secure the meeting with the president." Vindman said "the request to investigate the Bidens and his son had nothing to do with national security" and wouldn't be pursued by the NSC.
The national security adviser at the time, John Bolton, was so mad that he cut the meeting short.
-- Caroline Cournoyer
Who is Jennifer Williams?
Jennifer Williams is Vice President Mike Pence's special adviser on Europe and Russia. She was also on the July 25 call, and testified to the House behind closed doors on November 7.
According to the transcript, Williams testified that Pence never discussed opening any investigations with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. Pence and Zelensky met on September 1.
"I would say that, as I've spoken about earlier, that I did find a couple of the references in the President's July 25th call unusual, and more of a political nature, and that is not something that the vice president has ever raised with the Ukrainians," Williams said.
Read her earlier testimony here.
How to watch Tuesday's impeachment hearings
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019
- Time: First hearing begins at 9 a.m. ET; second hearing around 3 p.m. ET
- Who: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker, Tim Morrison
- Online stream: CBSN, in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
- On TV: Your local CBS station