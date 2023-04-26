3 arrested in death of Colorado woman struck by rock thrown through her car windshield

3 suspects arrested in Colorado rock-throwing attacks 3 suspects arrested in Colorado rock-throwing attacks 00:28

Three 18-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection with rock-throwing attacks that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured others, the sheriff's department announced Wednesday.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak were arrested overnight in their homes, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The suspects, all from Arvada, are facing charges of first-degree murder and extreme indifference in the death of Alexa Bartell.

Bartell was driving in Jefferson County last week when suspects threw a large landscaping rock at Bartell's car, the officials said. The rock went through her windshield, striking and killing her, the sheriff's office said.

Alexa Bartell Jefferson County

Bartell, of Arvada, was on the phone with a friend when she was struck, officials said. The phone went silent, and Bartell's friend was able to find her by tracking the phone, police said. The friend found Bartell fatally injured in her car, which had driven off the road and into a field, the sheriff's office said.

Bartell's car was the last in a series of vehicles struck by large landscaping rocks in a spree that began shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday night, according to authorities. No other incidents were fatal, but two other people were injured, CBS Colorado reported. It's believed the suspects were a in moving vehicle when the rocks were thrown.

Officials said it remains unclear "which suspect(s) were driving throughout the spree." The vehicle used was a black 2016 Chevy Silverado. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

"This week's recognition of Crime Victims' Rights reminds us of the courage and resilience of crime victims, including the Bartell family," the sheriff's department said. "They are our motivation."