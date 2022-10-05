Alec Baldwin announces settlement with "Rust" shooting victim Halyna Hutchins' family

Alec Baldwin and others could face charges in "Rust" shooting, district attorney says

Up to 4 people could be charged in "Rust" shooting, DA says

Actor Alec Baldwin said Wednesday he had reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a prop gun on the set of the Western film "Rust" last year. The husband of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins confirmed a settlement had been reached but was subject to court approval.

In a statement from his attorney, Matthew Hutchins also said he would be named an executive producer of the film, which would resume filming in January "with all the original principal players on board."

"All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident," Hutchins said. "I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the Western being filmed in New Mexico last October when it discharged a live round, killing the 42-year-old Hutchins.

In an Instagram post, Baldwin called the settlement a "resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son," Baldwin said in the post.

