Authorities recover bullet believed to have been fired by Alec Baldwin from film director's shoulder
Authorities in New Mexico say they have recovered a bullet believed to have been fired from the gun held by Alec Baldwin on the "Rust" film set last week. The announcement comes six days after the actor fired a gun that was thought to be safe while rehearsing a scene last Thursday on the set of the Western movie "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a lead projectile, which police consider to be a bullet, was recovered from Souza's shoulder. He said investigators have collected approximately 600 pieces of evidence, including what investigators believe was the gun fired by Baldwin, as well as "possible additional live rounds on set." All of the recovered items will be sent to the FBI for analysis, Mendoza said.
Mendoza said they recovered about 500 rounds of ammunition from the set, which is a mixture of blanks, dummy rounds and "what we are suspecting, live rounds." He said there were three firearms recovered on the set: the gun believed to be fired by Baldwin, a revolver that appears to have some kind of modification to the cylinder, and a plastic non-functioning revolver.
"I think there was some complacency on this set, and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly by the state of New Mexico, but I'll leave that up to the industry and the state as to what those need to be," Mendoza said. While there is camera footage from the scene, Mendoza said there is no footage of the actual shooting.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said it is still too early to press charges in the shooting.
Assistant director Dave Halls had handed the gun to Baldwin, who is starring in the movie and is one of its producers, investigators said in court documents filed last week. According to the documents, Halls yelled "cold gun," indicating it didn't have any live rounds. Investigators said Halls did not know there were live rounds in the gun when he gave it to Baldwin.
Souza told investigators he was looking over Hutchins' shoulder as Baldwin rehearsed a scene in which he pointed the gun toward the camera, according to the documents. Souza said he heard what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop before Hutchins grabbed her midsection and Souza was bleeding from his shoulder.
It's unclear what kind of round was in the gun when it was fired. In an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday, the district attorney said the weapon, which has been described by investigators as a prop gun, was "an antique-era appropriate gun."
Baldwin issued a statement on the shooting on Friday, calling it a "tragic accident."
"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he said.
