"Rust" assistant director makes first public statement since fatal on-set shooting

"Rust" assistant director Dave Halls on Monday released his first public statement since the on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza last month. Halls handed Alec Baldwin the gun — which was believed to have been safe — before the October 21 shooting, according to court documents filed last week.

"Halyna Hutchins was not just one of most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," Halls said in a written statement to CBS News. "I'm shocked and saddened by her death."

According to a search warrant filed last week, the film's armorer told police she "checked the 'dummies' to make sure they were not 'hot' rounds" on the day of the incident. When the crew took a lunch break, the gun was placed in a safe in a prop truck on set, she said, according to the documents.

Once the break was over, the armorer retrieved the gun and showed it to Halls, investigators said. Halls told investigators that he only saw three rounds, which were not live.

"He advised he should have checked all of them, but didn't, and couldn't recall if she spun the drum," the documents said.

Halls then gave the gun to Baldwin, who is starring in the movie, investigators said. In another search warrant, investigators said Halls yelled "cold gun," indicating there were no live rounds that could pose a risk to those in the line of fire.

Baldwin fired the gun while rehearsing a scene, killing Hutchins and wounding Souza. The actor has since called the shooting a "tragic accident," and a "one-in-a-trillion event."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said last week that authorities recovered a "lead projectile," which they said was a bullet, from Souza's shoulder. Authorities also said they recovered "possible additional live rounds on set." It is not yet clear how a live round made it onto the set or into the gun.

Halls did not comment on the specifics of what occurred in his Monday statement, but wrote that "It's my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again."

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.