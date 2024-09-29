Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz makes debut on "Saturday Night Live"

MINNEAPOLIS — "Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 50th season with a cold open featuring comedian Jim Gaffigan as Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz.

Gaffigan appears in the skit alongside Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally.

"Folks, I haven't been this excited since I got a 10% rebate on a leaf blower from Menards," Gaffigan as Walz says when he takes the podium — even though the retailer's rebate offer is actually 11%.

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz during the "Campaign" Cold Open on Saturday, September 28, 2024 Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

"This is personal for me. I love this country, and as a former teacher, I need the money," Gaffigan said in the sketch.

Gaffigan then reveals that his suit was from Costco, showing off the Kirkland branding.

"They make great dog food," he continued before hugging Rudolph and exiting the stage.

Other famous "SNL" alumni made an appearance in the sketch: Andy Samberg as Douglas Emhoff and Dana Carvey as President Biden. This isn't Carvey's first time playing a president: he previously played George H. W. Bush during the 1992 election.

Also in the sketch were James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump and Bowen Yang as JD Vance.

Fans of the late-night comedy show clamored after Walz was selected as the vice presidential nominee to see who would be picked to play him.

"SNL" producer Lorne Michaels told the Los Angeles Times that he called Steve Martin to offer him the role of Walz in the upcoming 50th season but Martin declined.