Man detained in Alaska police building dies after fire breaks out

A man who was detained at a southwest Alaska police department died after a fire broke out in the building, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers said they were alerted early Friday morning of a fire at the Mountain Village Police Department where two men were detained. They said the two men were being detained on what are sometimes referred to as mental health holds.

One of the men was evacuated safely, while the other, identified as 39-year-old Lawrence Chiklak, was found dead, troopers said. A village police officer was treated for minor injuries.

Troopers said the fire caused significant damage to about two-thirds of the building. A preliminary investigation by deputy fire marshals found that the fire began in one of the occupied holding cells and was likely started with a lighter by one of the two men. They did not elaborate further on that point.

The investigation is ongoing.