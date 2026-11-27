A woman has died after walking into the propeller of an airplane at Alaska's Big Lake Airport, officials said.

Christina Blake, 38, was driving a car on the airport's taxiway when a Taylorcraft F19 plane landed at the airport and began moving from the runway to the taxiway, according to a preliminary investigation by the Alaska Department of Public Safety. The plane stopped and waited for Blake's vehicle to move off the taxiway.

Instead, Blake got out of the car, approached the running aircraft, and "walked into the airplane's propeller while it was stationary," the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that the pilot shut off the engine to try and stop the propeller as Blake walked towards it, and that Blake gestured at the pilot.

State troopers, EMS and fire department resources were called to the scene, and lifesaving efforts were administered, but Blake was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. Her family was notified and her body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that authorities do not believe the incident was intentional. Alaska Department of Public Safety interim deputy comissioner Austin McDaniel told CBS affiliate KTUU that Blake's death appears to have been accidental.

Alaska State Troopers and the medical examiner's office will review the incident it to determine Blake's cause and manner of death, McDaniel told KTUU. That will include determining if any laws were broken, McDaniel said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, KTUU reported, and will also review the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was uninjured and that no passengers were aboard the plane.

Sheri Stewart, Blake's half-sister, told the New York Post that Blake had schizophrenia and had used drugs and alcohol in the past. Stewart, a 50-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Oregon, told the Post that Blake had previously been arrested for trying to direct traffic.

"I could totally see her thinking she was directing the airplane," Stwart told the Post.

Blake's aunt Laura Blake told the Post that Blake was on mental health medications and that whether she was taking them "made a difference in her behavior." Stewart told the Post that the family believed Blake was off her medication at the time of the incident.

Blake is survived by two daughters, Stewart said.

"I think this was a tragic accident due to my sister's mental health," Stewart told the Post. "My sister was really a beautiful person, but she just couldn't get a hold of it."