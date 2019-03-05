U.S. reducing military role in Africa as al Qaeda rebuilds

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso -- As West African soldiers creep stealthily along the wall of a hotel in Burkina Faso, there's an eerie familiarity to the scene. Inside the building, all hell breaks loose as gunfire erupts.

It's not real, this time, but could so easily be. It is a scene which has played out with alarming frequency in West Africa. Burkina Faso has become the epicenter for violent extremists bolstered by trained jihadists returning from Iraq and Syria, and now the soldiers here are being trained by U.S. Special Forces to storm a hotel under attack by Islamic extremists. The training comes at a crucial time.



Major General Marcus Hicks says the focus on ISIS in Syria and Iraq has created an opportunity for other terror groups.

"Al Qaeda has been able to take advantage of the attention being paid to the Middle East, while they quietly build infrastructure and support here in Africa," he told CBS News correspondent Debora Patta.

Capt. Tim, one of the U.S. trainers, whose full identity couldn't be revealed for safety reasons, told Patta there is now "a stream of trained fighters who are coming from that region -- they need someplace to go."

But while the violence is surging in Africa as the battle hardened jihadists pour in, the U.S. is actually reducing its security footprint in Africa. The Trump administration has already trimmed budgets by 10 percent, with another planned cut in the works.

The threat in West Africa is real for U.S. soldiers. The exercises in Burkina Faso bear a striking similarity to the 2017 ambush by ISIS militants in Niger, which left four American soldiers dead alongside Nigerien counterparts.

"If we can try and eliminate the threat here, now, while it's small, then it won't spread to Europe, it won't spread to the United States eventually," Capt. Tim told CBS News.

Publicly, U.S. and West African soldiers here are putting on a brave face over the U.S. draw-down, but privately some questioned why the U.S. was pulling back just as the fight was getting tougher.