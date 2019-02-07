Airport in Rome temporarily shuts down after discovery of WWII-era bombs

Rome — Rome's Ciampino Airport is back open after it temporarily closed down when three World War II-era German bombs were discovered.

Italy's Defense Ministry said army experts worked on safely removing the bombs, which had a total weight of 330 pounds.

Airport operator Aeroporti di Roma said the bombs were found Thursday during maintenance work on the tarmac. It said some flights to Ciampino would be diverted to Rome's larger Fiumicino airport. But operations at the airport have since returned to normal.