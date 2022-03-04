Airbnb suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Airbnb is the latest company to sever ties with Russia as the country continues its deadly invasion into Ukraine. The company's CEO, Brian Chesky, announced late Thursday night that Airbnb is suspending "all operations in Russia," as well as the country's close ally Belarus.

Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus — Brian Chesky 🇺🇦 (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

The announcement came as Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar, sparking a fire. The fire and shelling at the site prompted fears of a Chernobyl-like emergency, as Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops were preventing firefighters from extinguishing the flames. After a few hours, Russian forces seized the plant and the fire was extinguished.

Earlier this week, Airbnb announced that its organization, Airbnb.org, is planning to help shelter up to 100,000 people who have fled Ukraine because of the invasion. The company said it will offer housing for up to two weeks for free. Airbnb offered similar aid to Afghans who were forced to evacuate their homes during the Taliban takeover last fall.

Many people have also tweeted that they are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, with no intention of staying in them. Those doing so say it is to offer direct financial assistance to people enduring the invasion.

Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving pic.twitter.com/ai2Je8VKCt — IG: @quentin.quarantino (@quentquarantino) March 3, 2022

"Feeling helpless, I book an Airbnb in Kiev for a stay this week knowing the money would go direct to someone there," one person tweeted. "There were no air bnb fees attached."

The response to that person's booking, according to screenshots from the Airbnb app she tweeted, was "the world is not without good people."

"I have tears in my eyes and I cry with happiness in the first of these terrible days," the host of the home appears to say. "...I will be happy to hug you when we meet in peacetime."