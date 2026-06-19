New Air Force One plane, a $400 million jet gifted by Qatar, unveiled by military

Washington — The Air Force on Friday unveiled the Boeing 747-8 that will serve as the new Air Force One, giving the public the first look at the $400 million luxury plane the U.S. accepted as a gift from the Qatari government last year.

The Air Force said in a release that the aircraft will begin "commissioning flights" before entering into active service to transport the president. The plane is now at Joint Base Andrews, the military post outside Washington that has served as the presidential airport for decades.

"Fresh from receiving its new red, white, and blue livery and the final government modifications, the aircraft has entered service to provide critical, secure continuity for the commander in chief," the Air Force said.

The new Air Force One plane, in a photo released by the Air Force. Air Force

Another view of the new Air Force One. Air Force

The release said the plane is "safe, secure and equipped with the most advanced technologies necessary to meet the requirements of the presidential mission." The Air Force said it prioritized operational readiness over aesthetics, leaving the "interior layout minimally changed." That likely means the luxury finishings, leather seats and glossy wood paneling will remain intact.

The president traveled to Joint Base Andrews on Friday before a planned trip to Camp David.

The Air Force said it leased a 747-8 last year so pilots and maintenance crews could begin training on the new model. The training mission also included the purchase of a 747-8 that had been flown by Lufthansa. Taxpayers were also on the hook for "a full three-dimensional mock-up of the interior" so officials could "begin familiarization training" ahead of the plane's arrival, the Air Force said.

Mr. Trump arrived home from Europe on Thursday morning aboard a military-grade 747-2 that has served presidents for more than 30 years. White House staff posted farewell tributes to the aging plane on social media.

Mr. Trump has rejected criticism that accepting a gift plane from a foreign government presents a conflict of interest or a security risk. The administration has spent the last year retrofitting the Qatari jumbo jet for presidential use.

"Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done," Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social last year. "Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country."

The president has said the Qatari jet would be used until a new fleet of Boeing planes are delivered to the Air Force in 2028.

As for the planes being taken out of the presidential rotation, an Air Force spokesperson said they "will soon join the active executive airlift fleet," which is used by senior members of the government for official travel.