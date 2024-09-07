Watch CBS News
Local News

Air Force Academy cadet found dead inside her dorm room

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Air Force Academy cadet found dead inside her dorm room
Air Force Academy cadet found dead inside her dorm room 00:18

An investigation is underway after an Air Force Academy cadet was found dead in her dorm room in Colorado Springs.

The academy identified the woman as 19-year-old Avery Koonce, of Texas.

Koonce was found unconscious on Wednesday.

cadet-passes-away-cadet-avery-koonce-from-afa.jpg
Avery Koonce U.S. Air Force Academy

She was an athlete on the track and field team.

"We lost an incredible teammate last night -- while only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class -- her loss will be felt across USAFA," Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said. "Our team is focused on providing support to Avery's family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family."

The cause of her death is under investigation.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.