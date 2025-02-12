Viral AI video depicts celebrities protesting Ye's antisemitic remarks

An AI-generated video depicting celebrities — including Scarlett Johansson, Jerry Seinfeld and Adam Sandler — protesting Ye's antisemitic comments has gone viral online, prompting criticism from Johansson over the "misuse of AI," regardless of its message.

The video depicts more than a dozen celebrities wearing a T-shirt featuring a middle finger with a Star of David inside it and "Kanye" below, referring to Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. The black-and-white footage is set to an AI remix of the popular Jewish folk song "Hava Nagila."

The video and audio were created and posted online by Guy Bar and Ori Bejerano, who work together at an AI company in Israel. Bar said the video — which has amassed tens of thousands of views — was made with multiple AI generators.

Bar said the video was made in response to Ye's recent actions, including posting a flurry of antisemitic remarks on X and selling T-shirts on his website bearing a swastika. Ye's X account and website have since been taken down.

Bar said he wanted the video to feature Jewish celebrities so they could send the message to Ye that "enough is enough." He said he has not been contacted by any of the celebrities whose likenesses are used in the video.

Johansson, whose likeness is featured in the opening shot of the video, raised concerns about the video, calling it a "misuse of AI" as she called for regulatory legislation on AI.

A frame from the AI-generated video featuring Scarlett Johansson's likeness. Guy Bar and Ori Bejerano

"It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an AI-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction. I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind.

"But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality," Johansson said in a statement to CBS News.

Johansson has been the target of AI-generated sex videos and was in a dispute last year with OpenAI after she said the company's ChatGPT text-to-speech product sounded "eerily similar" to her voice.

"I have unfortunately been a very public victim of AI, but the truth is that the threat of AI affects each and every one of us," her statement said.

"There is a 1000 foot wave coming regarding AI that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner. It is terrifying that the US government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of AI.

"I urge the U.S. government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large," Johansson said.

When asked about Johansson's response to the celebrity protest video, Bar said he supports "responsible AI" and discussions on the ethical and legal impacts of the technology. Bar said the video was not made to "mislead or exploit anyone" but rather to start a conversation about the rise of hate speech.

"Throughout history, art has been a tool for social change, and AI is simply a new medium that enables impactful storytelling," he said.