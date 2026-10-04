Trump announces formation of AI "Super Intelligence Force"

Washington — President Trump announced Sunday the formation of a "Super Intelligence Force," after meeting with leaders of the country's largest artificial intelligence companies last week amid growing calls for guardrails on the technology.

"Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, where the World's most important Technology Companies came together, and confirmed their responsibilities to the American People, I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF)," the president wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Mr. Trump said the task force will coordinate with the federal government to "ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence," the term which he directed the federal government to use instead of artificial intelligence. The president said the task force will lead engagement with consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, infrastructure providers and industry leaders, with Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton at the helm, among other leaders.

CBS News reported last week that Clayton was likely to be picked for AI czar, according to sources. Mr. Trump said Sunday that Andrew Ferguson, the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Emil Michael, the under secretary for research and engineering and chief technology officer at the Pentagon, and Scott Kupor, the director of the Office of Personnel Management, will also lead the force, and will report to him and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The president told reporters shortly after meeting at the White House with the leaders of the country's top AI firms — OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Nvidia and Elon Musk's SpaceXAI — that he planned to name an AI czar within three or four days. At the meeting, the leaders signed a set of voluntary safety standards.

Mr. Trump called the standards "morally binding," adding later that he was seeing "tremendous self-policing, and they understand that they have to self-police." According to a copy of the one-page accord that the president shared on Truth Social, the tech companies committed to "four layers of controls and audits" to ensure the AI models are acting as intended, including internal evaluations, audits by an external firm and reviews by each company's board of directors. The leaders also agreed to "meet regularly to establish standards and best practices to improve the safety of their systems."