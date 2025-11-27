Tech giants bet consumers are finally ready to strap on smart glasses

If seeing the world through the eyes of artificial intelligence sounds appealing, a growing number of technology companies have just the thing: AI eyeglasses.

The latest entrant is from Alibaba, which on Thursday started selling smart glasses that let wearers access the Chinese online retailer's Qwen AI app with the touch of a button. Consumers can use the device, dubbed Quark AI Glasses, to search the internet, automatically compile meeting notes, make payments, listen to music and manage their schedule, among other functions.

Consumers can also use the glasses' built-in camera to snap a picture of a product and instantly price it on Alibaba's e-commerce site, Taobao. For now, the glasses are only available for purchase in China, according to Alibaba.

Companies have been down this road before — often unsuccessfully. Google launched smart glasses, which could be used to search the web, get directions and record video, more than a decade ago. But the product failed to catch on, with consumers put off by the $1,500 price tag.

After repositioning Google Glass as a tool for businesses, the Alphabet-owned company pulled the plug in 2023.

Yet the idea of wearing a computer on your face, rather than carrying one around in your pocket in the form of a smartphone, never went away. Today, major tech players, including Amazon, Meta and Xiaomi, are all rolling out digital glasses, betting on AI as the "killer app" that wins over consumers. Dozens of smaller players are also entering the fray with a variety of products.

In the U.S., Meta this summer teamed with eyewear maker Oakley to introduce AI glasses that lets users make calls, send and receive text messages, listen to music, stream video, translate foreign languages, and generally tap the internet via the company's AI app. Geared to athletes, the product starts at $399. Meta also offers AI glasses in a partnership with Ray-Ban.

Such devices are attracting users beyond tech fans. For example, some visually impaired people are using Meta's smart glasses to connect with volunteers for real-time help completing tasks such as shopping or going through their mail.

Although smart glasses remain a niche product, tech market researcher IDC forecasts steady growth, from global sales of 9.4 million units this year to nearly 20 million in 2029. Roughly 17% of online adults in the U.S report having tried smart glasses, according to Forrester, up from 4% in 2024.

One obstacle AI eyewear will have to overcome to gain broader acceptance, according to security experts: privacy. Smart glasses capture, store and share personal data, while their capacity to record and stream video raises thorny questions about filming people without their consent, according to legal experts.