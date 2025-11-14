Appeals court upholds hate crime convictions of Ahmaud Arbery's killers

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the hate crime convictions of the three men who chased Ahmaud Arbery through their Georgia subdivision with pickup trucks before one of them killed him with a shotgun. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, had been jogging in the neighborhood.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals took well over a year to rule after attorneys for the defendants urged the judges in March 2024 to overturn the case, arguing the men's history of racist text messages and social media posts failed to prove they targeted Arbery because of his race.

Federal prosecutors used those posts and messages in 2022 to persuade a jury that Arbery's killing was motivated by "pent-up racial anger."

Even if the appeals judges had thrown out their hate crime convictions, the trio faced no immediate reprieve from prison. That's because they're also serving life terms for murder after being convicted in a Georgia state court.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to pursue 25-year-old Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range.

More than two months passed without arrests, until Bryan's graphic video of the killing leaked online. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police as outrage over Arbery's death became part of a national outcry over racial injustice. Charges soon followed.

In a November 2021 interview with "CBS Mornings," Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said the guilty verdicts were a "big victory," adding: "I don't think without that video we would have had any arrests, nevertheless a trial."

All three men were convicted of murder by a state court in late 2021. After a second trial in U.S. District Court in early 2022, a jury found the trio guilty of hate crimes and attempted kidnapping.

In her 2021 interview, Cooper-Jones had a message to the three men: "We finally got justice for Ahmaud. I'm so sorry that your bad decisions made all of my family suffer to this extreme, but it was your decisions that got us here."

She noted that his death was the impetus behind a hate crime law enacted in the state in 2020.

Greg McMichael's attorney, A.J. Balbo, declined to comment to The Associated Press on the appellate ruling Friday. Attorneys for Bryan and Travis McMichael did not immediately return phone and email messages from The AP.