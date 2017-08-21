After warship collision, Navy calls for review of incidents in the Pacific

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) is calling for a comprehensive review of recent incidents in the Pacific in the wake of the USS John McCain collision with an oil tanker early Monday morning.

In a video posted on Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson's Facebook page, CNO Richardson called for an "operational pause" with commands and leaders across the fleet, and a deeper look into the training and certification of forces operating in and around Japan.

"This is the second major collision in the last three months, and is the latest in a seires of major incidents, particularly in the Pacific theater," said Richardson. "This trend demands more forceful action."

CNO Richardson said the review will include -- but not be limited to -- trends in operational tempo, performance, maintenance, equipment, and personnel. It will also focus on surface warfare training and career development, including tactical and navigational proficiency.

The investigative team will be diverse, including people from across the Navy (both officer and enlisted), and experts from outside the Navy and the private sector.

Richardson noted that the review, led by Adm. Phil Davidson, Commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, will be on a "tight timeline" in order to address the problems and "quickly make corrective actions."

Earlier at a briefing in Amman, Jordan, Defense Secretary James Mattis offered his thoughts and prayers to the sailors and families of those on board the USS John McCain, saying an investigation is currently underway to determine what exactly happened and caused the crash.

Mattis added the CNO's broader investigation will put together an inquiry into all related accidents incidents at sea to address all existing factors, including the USS Fitzgerald.

Naval officials say 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after the guided-missile destroyer was involved in a collision early Monday with a oil tanker east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca resulting in damage to its port side aft (left rear).

They say that four of the injured were medically evacuated by a Republic of Singapore Navy Puma helicopter to a hospital in Singapore for non-life threatening injuries. The fifth injured sailor did not require further medical attention, according to officials.

