Historic Upton mansion to become home to AFRO Archives

Historic Upton mansion to become home to AFRO Archives

Historic Upton mansion to become home to AFRO Archives

The nonprofit Afro Charities is processing and reorganizing the AFRO American Newspapers' archives as it prepares for a move to the historic Upton Mansion in West Baltimore. The goal is to turn the collection into a public-facing research archive.

"For the past, let's say 130 years or so, the collections have primarily been used internally for AFRO staff and for some savvy researchers who knew how to find these materials," said Afro Charities Executive Director Savannah Wood.

The AFRO Archives store millions of photos and thousands of newspaper editions and letters. It even holds some audio recordings which all live at the Maryland State Archives.

"We have letters in the collection from Booker T. Washington, for instance," said Wood.

The collection holds items dating back to 1892. It even has a photo of Wood's great, great grandparents, John Murphy Sr. and Martha Murphy, the founders of the newspaper company.

Wood wants the public to easily find similar connections through this collection.

Upton Mansion renovation

At the same time, the organization is redeveloping the historic Upton Mansion in West Baltimore. It's a $16 million project turning the vacant building into the new AFRO News headquarters and archives home.

"The Afro was actually founded in West Baltimore," Wood said. "So, this project kind of represents a return back to West Baltimore."

She said it will present an inviting space for the public as they re-imagine the mansion.

"It has had these really interesting uses as a home, as a site for media, as a site for the arts, and as a site for education."

However, before that happens, the floors and ceilings must be restored, and the windows must be replaced.

Afro Charities fundraiser

Wood said the organization is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday, June 7, called Wildest Dreams. The fundraiser is meant to support Afro Charities' operating costs — the staff salaries, archival supplies, and program expenses that help us bring the AFRO Archives to the people.

Wood said donations support the archival processing project that makes the AFRO's archives more accessible to the public.

"We're really trying to find so many different ways to connect people with their histories, and our fundraiser this weekend, on Saturday, will help us make those connections, raise the funds to take care of our team and to make these collections accessible to the public," Wood said.

The fundraiser takes place at the Cinghiale restaurant from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Afro Charities also has a silent auction happening online, where donations can also be made.