Ever since the Trump administration announced earlier this month that it planned to deport nearly 200 Afghans through Pakistan back to their Taliban-controlled homeland, some in the Afghan community in America have been watching and waiting in fear.

A federal judge temporarily blocked a planned Nov. 3 flight, but many Afghans still feel stuck in limbo. The deportations could lead to some who helped the U.S. in the war in Afghanistan being persecuted by the Taliban, advocates and others fear.

Frequent changes to immigration policies have placed immense strain on the Afghan community, said Naheed Samadi Bahram, U.S. country director for Women for Afghan Women, a U.S.-based humanitarian organization advocating for Afghan women's rights.

"It also brings a lot of stress and anxiety to the community members who are unsure of their future in the United States," Bahram said. "They don't know if they are being deported or sent back to Afghanistan, where the only thing they will be faced with will be death or threats."

Bahram added it is especially tough on the women "who are really the backbone of the family."

There were reports of at least three women on the canceled flight, said Shawn VanDiver, president and founder of #AfghanEvac, an advocacy group supporting Afghan allies who were resettled in the U.S.

Two Jane Does are listed as plaintiffs in a court case filed Nov. 2 by nonprofit Project Rousseau in the U.S. Southern District of New York, which asked a federal judge for an emergency order to stop the planned removals.

If returned to Afghanistan, women "will face the consequences more than anyone in the family," Bahram said.

Women in Afghanistan have been barred from most jobs, university, secondary school and political life since the Taliban returned to power. Early and forced marriage remains common, with nearly 30% of Afghan girls under 18 married, according to U.N. Women. Additionally, the risk of violence against women and girls has increased, the organization said.

A devastating choice

For Shaima, a 56-year-old mother of four, just the thought of returning to Afghanistan is unimaginable. She asked to be identified only by her first name for safety reasons. Her husband, she said, worked alongside the U.S. government for more than five years during the war in Afghanistan and believed his association put their family in danger.

Shaima, an Afghan woman in the U.S., speaks to CBS News about fears of being deported back to Afghanistan. CBS News

Yet Shaima, who said she worked as a doctor in her home country, was initially reluctant to leave behind her home, parents and extended family. After the Taliban seized power in 2021 and its rulers banned formal education for all girls beyond sixth grade, her thoughts gradually shifted.

She had a daughter to consider, and it wasn't the life she wanted for her.

"First, she can't continue education. Second, they can't go to work and she should be married and stay at home. But she don't like this," Shaima told CBS News.

Shaima said she knew she had to leave for her family's safety and children's future, leaving her elderly parents behind — an agonizing decision.

"Should I select my parents or my children, and it's very difficult," Shaima said. Shaima immigrated to New York City in 2024 with her children and husband.

The Afghan population in the United States has expanded dramatically in recent years, quadrupling between 2010 and 2024, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The vast majority immigrated after 2021 — roughly 180,000 Afghans — when the U.S. ended its two-decade war in Afghanistan and the Taliban regained control.

Upon arriving in the U.S., adjusting to life presented steep challenges. The Migration Policy Institute found that nearly 40% of Afghan immigrants lived in poverty in 2022, compared to 14% for overall immigrant populations. Shaima says her family faced significant hurdles accessing education and employment.

An unknown future

"Living in New York is very difficult," Shaima said.

Anxiety heightened after reports of potential deportations began circulating, especially since her family has not yet secured permanent residency, she said. She explained that her family applied for green cards about nine months after arriving, but the process abruptly stalled.

The Department of Homeland Security ended Temporary Protected Status for Afghans in July 2025, with then-Secretary Kristi Noem saying, "Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevents them from returning to their home country."

"Now all the time we are afraid. My husband wants to go to buy some grocery but we are afraid because we don't have green card," Shaima said.

In a Nov. 2 statement, Taliban officials expressed "deep concern" over reports that the U.S. intended to deport Afghan refugees through Pakistan.

"The Afghan side is ready to engage constructively on this matter," the statement said.

The U.S. government has not publicly announced new dates for deportation flights, and on Nov. 17, a federal judge in New York's Southern District granted a preliminary injunction to stop the deportations as the case is considered.

However, "the government has not given up," VanDiver said.

Since Oct. 14, his organization has received reports of at least 76 Afghans being detained, he said.

VanDiver said on social media Wednesday that deportation flights are scheduled for next week. He didn't provide further details or immediately reply to CBS News for clarification.

CBS News reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment on possible future deportation flights.

There may be legislative options ahead to ease the pressure on Afghans in the U.S., VanDiver said. Congressional representatives introduced a bipartisan bill in July 2026 to extend Temporary Protected Status for at least 9,000 Afghans, and in November filed a discharge petition to force a floor vote on the measure.

Meanwhile, Shaima continues building a life in New York for her family, drawing strength from the fact that her children are safe.

Her daughter now has the opportunity to pursue an education. Despite ongoing uncertainty, Shaima reminds her children not to lose faith.

"I say our journey is very difficult … but we hope," Shaima said.