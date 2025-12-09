GoFundMe fundraisers to pay for basic living expenses surged in 2025

Financial donations offered through GoFundMe reflect widespread concerns around the U.S. about the cost of living, according to the crowdfunding platform's annual analysis of its users' fundraising campaigns.

GoFundMe said the words "work," "home," "food," "bill" and "care" were among the top keywords in fundraisers' campaigns this year. "Monthly bills" were the second fastest-growing category, behind appeals for support for nonprofit groups.

Public focus on affordability has flared, with a recent CBS News poll showing that inflation and the economy rank as Americans' top national concerns.

In the U.S., fundraisers to raise money for necessities like rent, groceries, housing and fuel surged 17% in 2025, according to GoFundMe. Coompay CEO Tim Cadogan said the platform has seen a steady increase in such campaigns in recent years.

"For example, we saw people say they were behind on the month's rent and were looking for friends and family to help them get through the next month or two," Cadogan told CBS News. "This shows us that life is getting more expensive and folks are struggling with that, so they are reaching out to friends and family to see if they can help them through."

GoFundMe users also turned to the platform during the 43-day U.S. government shutdown, when the closure of federal agencies halted the distribution of food stamps aid, with related campaigns jumping sixfold.

Iesha Shepard, 34, turned to GoFundMe when she recently fell behind on her rent after being unable to work at her part-time hotel job because of health issues. The New Orleans native, a single mother of two daughters, told the Associated Press she's dealt with chronic heart failure since being shot multiple times four years ago.

She launched a fundraising campaign after getting an eviction notice. "I don't want to be homeless with my children around the holiday time," she said.