Inside the prison where El Chapo may serve his life sentence

Joaquín Guzmán, the Mexican drug kingpin better known as "El Chapo," was sentenced Wednesday to life plus 30 years in prison by a federal judge in Brooklyn. Guzmán was convicted in February on murder conspiracy and drug charges.

It's not the first time Guzmán has been sentenced to prison, but keeping him behind bars has been far from easy. He has twice escaped from maximum security prisons in Mexico. First captured in 1993, he escaped in 2001 and eluded police for 13 years. He was re-captured in 2014 but escaped less than two years later.

2015: The greatest escape

2016: The recapture of "El Chapo"

It's not yet known where Guzmán will serve the sentence he was handed Wednesday, but a likely destination is the U.S. Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado. Better known as ADX Florence, it is the nation's most secure "Supermax" prison.

In 2007, "60 Minutes" traveled to Colorado and reported on life inside "The Alcatraz of the Rockies." Correspondent Scott Pelley spoke with former warden Robert Hood, who described the facility as a clean version of hell.

"I don't know what hell is," Hood told Pelley, "but I do know the assumption would be, for a free person, it's pretty close to it."