Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding to join "Dancing with the Stars"

"Dancing with the Stars: Athletes" just announced its lineup, and it's sure to be the most competitive season yet. Several of the country's most famous athletes, including Olympic medalists like Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu, will be taking part. Former Olympic skater Tonya Harding, fresh off a wave of publicity from the film "I, Tonya," is also joining the compeition.

Non-skaters among the group include basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, NFL star Josh Norman and baseball's Johnny Damon.

The 10 athletes competing for the mirrorball trophy on the new 4-week season of the show were revealed Friday on "Good Morning America." The teams are:

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber Johnny Damon and Emma Slater Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson Jennie Finch and Keo Motsepe Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten

Gleb Savchenko, one of the show's dance pros, recently told ET how the mini, four-week season of the show will run.

"What I think is going to happen, we're going to have two dances a week," he said. "We have three weeks of rehearsals, four weeks of the show, and each week, we have two couples go home. So, it'll be really intense. It's gonna fly!"

Fellow dancer Artem Chigvintsev said he expects it to be an especially competitive season.

"I don't think we've ever done anything like it," he said. "And athletes notoriously do so well on the show, so I feel like it's going to be very competitive. I think everyone's really going to love it."

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.