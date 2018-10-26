CBSN
CBS/AP October 26, 2018, 1:28 PM

Premature baby dies, prompting investigation at New Jersey hospital

2014 file photo University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.

Eduardo Munoz / REUTERS

NEWARK, N.J. — Health officials are investigating bacterial infections in the neonatal intensive care unit at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, following the death of a premature baby. The state health department has found four cases of Acinetobacter baumannii at the hospital since Oct. 1.

The baby had the bacteria and was transferred to another facility, where the infant died. The exact cause of death is under investigation because of compounding medical conditions.

The bacteria can cause pneumonia or serious blood or wound infections.

The health department said it found "major infection control deficiencies" at the hospital and has ordered a plan of correction.

The cases are not related to a virus which has infected nearly two dozen patients and killed seven children at a long-term care facility in Haskell, New Jersey. That outbreak of adenovirus was especially deadly since the children at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation all had severe disabilities or other medical issues that made them vulnerable to severe complications. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News