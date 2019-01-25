10-year-old attempts to prove Tom Brady is a "cheater" in winning science fair project

Some students strive to get "A's" on their science fair projects, but this 10-year-old boy from Kentucky had bigger plans. He wanted to take down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Ace Davis from Lexington, Kentucky, entered his project titled, "Is Tom Brady a Cheater?" into his elementary school's science fair to prove that deflated footballs give players an advantage.

Brady and the Patriots were famously accused of deflating footballs in 2015 during the AFC title game by the Indianapolis Colts. The resulting "Deflategate" controversy led to a four-game suspension for Brady, which he didn't end up facing until the 2016 season, and a $1 million fine for the Patriots.

But, Davis, who is also a quarterback, wasn't satisfied with the punishment and set out to solve the mystery -- once his dad gave him the idea for the project.

Ace Davis shows off his project for the school science fair. Christopher Davis

"He's not a big fan of school," said Ace's dad Christopher Davis, who posted photos of the project on Facebook last week. "It was just an attempt to get him interested and excited."

Ace's experiment utilized the scientific method, listing his hypothesis on a trifold poster to illustrate his findings.

"Through various testing measures of different weights (psi-pounds per square inch) of footballs, we should find that the underinflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game," Ace wrote.

The poster also featured memes of the famous player, as well as photos of the project and the student's results.

To test his theory, Ace's family was enlisted to throw footballs with varied amounts of inflation in their yard. After measuring the distance of each throw and calculating the average, Ace found that the least-inflated ball traveled the farthest distance.

Ace's poster features a photo of Tom Brady with an "X" above it -- to really drive the point home. Christopher Davis

Ace, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, said his experiment proved that Brady is a "cheater."

While the poster garnered some playful ire from Patriots fans at the science fair, his project was a big hit overall and he was chosen as the winner for the fourth grade.

Ace advanced to the district science fair and will be showing his project there next month.

Ace said he would tell Brady he "needs to retire" if the two ever came face-to-face. Ace also said he he would tell him "give me some of your money. You don't deserve it."