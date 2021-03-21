Bodies of two hikers found at Acadia National Park in Maine

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at Acadia National Park in Maine on Sunday morning, according to CBS Portland affiliate WGME. The two hikers had apparently dropped 100 feet along the ice-covered cliff bands of Dorr Mountain, Acadia National Park said.

The hikers are believed to be a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Rutland, Massachusetts. They arrived in nearby Bar Harbor on March 16 and were last heard from on Thursday.

Officials began searching for the two on Friday evening after family reported the hikers missing. Concerns arose when the hikers failed to check out of their hotel or return their rental car.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a helicopter from Cape Cod and a ground search was conducted Saturday morning.

Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue and a Maine Forest Service helicopter ultimately helped National Park Rangers locate the bodies.